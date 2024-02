When I began my 365 Journey, after posting a dreary skied photo of my husband's... @johnfalconer , suggested that I tell my husband to capture blue skies and fluffy clouds next time. Since then, I asked Hubby to be on the lookout - and I've also been on the lookout. I still haven't found what I'm looking for... but getting closer. Maybe next time there will be no gray clouds in the photo. (SORRY to those of you who have harsh winters. I used to live in North Dakota so I feel for you.)