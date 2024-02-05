Previous
Next
Two Dalmations by peekysweets
72 / 365

Two Dalmations

I love to people watch... and even more... pet watch. I took this photo from my window. It's from the back because I didn't get my camera in time... and I don't want to get sued! Haha!
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise