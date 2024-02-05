Sign up
72 / 365
Two Dalmations
I love to people watch... and even more... pet watch. I took this photo from my window. It's from the back because I didn't get my camera in time... and I don't want to get sued! Haha!
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
