My Good Friend Patty by peekysweets
My Good Friend Patty

Patty and her husband invited us to a music jam. She is always crafting, cooking or camping! She taught herself how to sew during covid, by making cloth masks. Now she makes everything!
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Krista Mae

Delwyn Barnett ace
A clever and creative lady.
February 12th, 2024  
