Gorgeous Day by peekysweets
Gorgeous Day

My GPS lead me 45 minutes out of the way, and like a fool I followed it. At least I got to see some beautiful clouds along the way.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
As long as you were not late for any appointments, lovely clouds.
February 22nd, 2024  
Nice clouds
February 22nd, 2024  
