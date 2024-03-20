Sign up
94 / 365
Crazy Hair Day
Yesterday must have been crazy hair day at my local SPROUTS / Grocery Store. This clerk even shared some of her butterflies with kids. She had two blond braids across her foreheat, too.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Just for fun
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th March 2024 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
