My 1st Rainbow Calendar

Please forgive me for posting a little early. I know I have a busy weekend ahead, and I was excited to post. This is Year 1 for me... so it's been fun seeing the different challenges and trying to figure out what's what. For example, the Flash of Red challenge... I learned well after February was over. Thank you for your warm Welcome to this site. Cheers to many more years of enjoying life and all its beauty.