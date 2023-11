Great Turnout!

This weekend I went to my friend's, mom's memorial. The service was very soon after her passing, since a VIP in the family was going out of town mid-November. Regretfully, some family couldn't attend on such short notice. Nevertheless, many people still came. The service was everything a Celebration of Life should be. People who knew her well, gave tribute. We laughed, cried and remembered a beautiful life through photos and stories.