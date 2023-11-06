Previous
Fresh Strawberries with Cherries on Top by peekysweets
26 / 365

Fresh Strawberries with Cherries on Top

I took this photo in 2019. I wish the strawberries continued to the background. I like the contrast of the cherries with the blue carton... as well as the way the red strawberries bring out the red in the Rainer cherries.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Diana ace
Lovely shot and great colours, I love strawberries but I am not a fan of these glass cherries. I do love the red ones though.
November 7th, 2023  
