Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
26 / 365
Fresh Strawberries with Cherries on Top
I took this photo in 2019. I wish the strawberries continued to the background. I like the contrast of the cherries with the blue carton... as well as the way the red strawberries bring out the red in the Rainer cherries.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
111
photos
70
followers
180
following
7% complete
View this month »
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Latest from all albums
47
24
48
25
49
50
26
51
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Photos to share
Camera
iPhone 6s Plus
Taken
19th June 2019 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
lazy-acres
,
need-to-learn-how-to-edit
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and great colours, I love strawberries but I am not a fan of these glass cherries. I do love the red ones though.
November 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close