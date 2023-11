Turkey Day Many Moons Ago

This photo was taken by my uncle one past Thanksgiving Day in the USA. (Zesty girl's Daddy) Chris is one foot taller than me. It was three years into living in our first home, when we realized his view of the night sky included far more glistening lights than my view due to my shortness! We will be celebrating our 25th Anniversary this June 2024. (I appreciated it because I'm the one usually taking the photos and usually don't like being in them due to my own insecurities.)