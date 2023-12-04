Previous
Garden Beauty by peekysweets
43 / 365

Garden Beauty

I saw this beauty today at Armstrong's Nursery. Its scent was very fragrant. Why don't all roses have a fragrance!? So Sad!
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Rick ace
Very pretty flower. Great shot.
December 5th, 2023  
CC Folk ace
Wow! What a beauty! fav.
December 5th, 2023  
