Previous
43 / 365
Garden Beauty
I saw this beauty today at Armstrong's Nursery. Its scent was very fragrant. Why don't all roses have a fragrance!? So Sad!
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
2
1
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Rick
ace
Very pretty flower. Great shot.
December 5th, 2023
CC Folk
ace
Wow! What a beauty! fav.
December 5th, 2023
