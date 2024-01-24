Previous
Sand Castle by peekysweets
Sand Castle

We have a local artist, Chris Crosson, who makes sand castles on Balboa Island. He was only able to make a few this month due to all the rains!
Krista Mae

@peekysweets
Babs
What a great shot he is very talented
February 15th, 2024  
Louise & Ken
What a nice day to go for a walk and look for terrific photos!
February 15th, 2024  
