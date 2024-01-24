Sign up
Sand Castle
We have a local artist, Chris Crosson, who makes sand castles on Balboa Island. He was only able to make a few this month due to all the rains!
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Photos to share
Taken
14th February 2024 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a great shot he is very talented
February 15th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
What a nice day to go for a walk and look for terrific photos!
February 15th, 2024
