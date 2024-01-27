Previous
Fancy Fowl by DAVE by peekysweets
Fancy Fowl by DAVE

When riding down PCH, it is White Snowy Egrets are no stranger in Orange County. Here is one landing at the Bolsa Chica Wildlife Preserve in HB, California. Photo taken by Dave.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
12% complete

