Featured Face of the Day by peekysweets
Featured Face of the Day

I'm no Heull Howser, but I do like to geek out about wonderful people and/or great photographers. I'm a new fan of this guy. I jokingly saying I think he likes my city more than I do. If you would like to see more of his photographs of SoCal, you can follow him on his Facebook or Instagram which is listed below.

A little about Dave: Brooklyn born. Moved 2 Sunnyvale, CA at 20 (7-31-73). Dad on 11-14-78 Granddad 7-30-14. Married 11-4-16. Relocated to Huntington Beach in Oct of 2017.

His Instagram ID is “dave_sandy_migliore” and his Facebook ID is simply “Dave Migliore”

Thanks for the view. Dave Migliore gives permission to use any of his photos however you would like. No photo credit necessary.

30th January 2024

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
Mags ace
Great portrait!
January 31st, 2024  
