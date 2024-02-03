Sign up
Lavendar and Lace
Love this lavender lacey lettuce with the flowers. I've grown lettuce and also used it in bouquets... but it just seems like such a waste to use in arrangements. I would much rather grow it and enjoy it.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Photos to share
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd February 2024 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
It’s still a lovely photograph though. 😀😀😀
February 8th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@johnfalconer
Haha! Thanks John! I really have to stay away from the flower section in all stores. It's my kryptonite. The fresher they are, the more they call my name.
February 8th, 2024
