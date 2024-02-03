Previous
Lavendar and Lace by peekysweets
51 / 365

Lavendar and Lace

Love this lavender lacey lettuce with the flowers. I've grown lettuce and also used it in bouquets... but it just seems like such a waste to use in arrangements. I would much rather grow it and enjoy it.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Krista Mae

John Falconer ace
It’s still a lovely photograph though. 😀😀😀
February 8th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@johnfalconer Haha! Thanks John! I really have to stay away from the flower section in all stores. It's my kryptonite. The fresher they are, the more they call my name.
February 8th, 2024  
