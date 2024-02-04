Sign up
Previous
52 / 365
Happy Hubby, his Sis, and his Father
Love these three!
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
2
0
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
239
photos
106
followers
291
following
14% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Photos to share
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th February 2024 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Love the helmet. Great shot.
February 8th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@johnfalconer
Haha! Thank you, John! He recently got an electric bike so he's gearing up for high speed cold winds!
February 8th, 2024
