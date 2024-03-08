Previous
Love Dove by peekysweets
Love Dove

In February and March the find nests around our home. They take turns watching the nest. We've been fortunate to have a few nests in our hanging plants. Unfortunately, there are too many birds of prey in the area so we now discourage it.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
Maggiemae ace
Your title makes the phrase, 'Lovey Dovey' much clearer! I never even thought of that!
March 13th, 2024  
Rick ace
Nice capture.
March 13th, 2024  
