Previous
These are a few of my favorite things... by peekysweets
77 / 365

These are a few of my favorite things...

It's my tendency to gift a potted succulent, while it is thriving. Chris won't let me give away this because he knows how I love the way it looks like a pineapple. I also love lemon prints for my kitchen. I hope you like my image! :D
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise