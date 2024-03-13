Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
77 / 365
These are a few of my favorite things...
It's my tendency to gift a potted succulent, while it is thriving. Chris won't let me give away this because he knows how I love the way it looks like a pineapple. I also love lemon prints for my kitchen. I hope you like my image! :D
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
0
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
305
photos
122
followers
338
following
21% complete
View this month »
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
Latest from all albums
137
87
76
138
139
77
88
140
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
3
Album
Photos to share
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th March 2024 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close