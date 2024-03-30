Previous
Fuzzy Purple Bumpy Fabric by peekysweets
Fuzzy Purple Bumpy Fabric

This was dark purple, but in the light it photographed as blue. Perhaps you have made or seen baby blankets made out of this fabric? I've always loved it.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
Diana ace
It looks so nice and warm, lovely colour too.
March 28th, 2024  
Jessica Eby
It looks purple to me! But yes, I do know this type of fabric. It's sooo soft!
March 28th, 2024  
