100 / 365
Fuzzy Purple Bumpy Fabric
This was dark purple, but in the light it photographed as blue. Perhaps you have made or seen baby blankets made out of this fabric? I've always loved it.
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Photos to share
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th March 2024 2:23pm
Diana
ace
It looks so nice and warm, lovely colour too.
March 28th, 2024
Jessica Eby
It looks purple to me! But yes, I do know this type of fabric. It's sooo soft!
March 28th, 2024
