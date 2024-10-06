Previous
Second Rose by peekysweets
105 / 365

Second Rose

My peach rosebush had a very rough season this summer. I gave it some fertilizer, so now it's about to start blooming. Very excited. THE ROSE is above the orange mushroom. Just a bud.
6th October 2024

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023.
