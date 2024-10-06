Sign up
105 / 365
Second Rose
My peach rosebush had a very rough season this summer. I gave it some fertilizer, so now it's about to start blooming. Very excited. THE ROSE is above the orange mushroom. Just a bud.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
5
1
Photos to share
iPhone 13 Pro Max
11th October 2024 10:35am
