Previous
NUDAE Coffee Shop by peekysweets
105 / 365

NUDAE Coffee Shop

This is the closest coffee shop to me. It used to be an ugly doughnut shop, but I'm in awe how with some extra TLC, it was transformed into a warm and welcoming hangout.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise