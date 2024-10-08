Sign up
105 / 365
NUDAE Coffee Shop
This is the closest coffee shop to me. It used to be an ugly doughnut shop, but I'm in awe how with some extra TLC, it was transformed into a warm and welcoming hangout.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Krista Mae
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
