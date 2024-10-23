Sign up
111 / 365
Tropical Bouquet in Crystal Vase
Although silk flowers are getting more authentic looking... nothing beats the real thing.
23rd October 2024
23rd Oct 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
October 30th, 2024
