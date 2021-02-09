Previous
Frosty and sunny by peeliks
Frosty and sunny

It has been below -10 C around here. The falling snow is fluffy and the frost is biting. But the sunshine makes it a gorgeous fairytale.
Pinakoteek

@peeliks
Started again after a few years' break. I am from Estonia and will capture my everyday life and surroundings. Just seizing the day and perfecting my...
