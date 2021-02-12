Sign up
5 / 365
TGIF
When you discover new signs infront of your window on a friday evening. Signs that say that skiing trail is just on the other side of your street. Well then you take out your skis to end this working week on the skiing trail.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Pinakoteek
@peeliks
Started again after a few years' break. I am from Estonia and will capture my everyday life and surroundings. Just seizing the day and perfecting my...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
CORPORATION
Taken
12th February 2021 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
home
,
winter
,
ski
,
tgif
,
fridaynight
