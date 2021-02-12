Previous
Next
TGIF by peeliks
5 / 365

TGIF

When you discover new signs infront of your window on a friday evening. Signs that say that skiing trail is just on the other side of your street. Well then you take out your skis to end this working week on the skiing trail.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Pinakoteek

@peeliks
Started again after a few years' break. I am from Estonia and will capture my everyday life and surroundings. Just seizing the day and perfecting my...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise