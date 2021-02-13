Previous
Learning by doing by peeliks
Learning by doing

Learning how to skate and discovering the magic of balancing your body on the ice.
13th February 2021

@peeliks
Started again after a few years' break. I am from Estonia and will capture my everyday life and surroundings. Just seizing the day and perfecting my...
