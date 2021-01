Bittersweet

The clean up from the water leak issue motivated me to do some extra cleaning and clearing out. The toybox was filled with games and toys that haven't been touched in a year or two. It was time to say goodbye to 'little kid stuff'...including the toybox. My grandbuddies are growing up.

Three Good Things:

1. Charity pickups like the National Kidney Foundation (NKF)

2. The wonderful smell of pot roast in the oven for dinner tonight

3. An SEC team winning the NCAA Football Championship