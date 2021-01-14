Vaccine Trial

As a participant of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial I was a lucky recipient of the actual vaccine and not the placebo. I had no major issues with side effects - just slight injection site soreness and a brief low grade fever following the second injection. With the vaccine rollout picking up the pace, I hope everyone will consider getting vaccinated as soon as you are able. North Carolina has had to open it's first 30-bed COVID field hospital in the western part of the state. The case numbers are high and hospital capacity has reached the saturation point. Roll up your sleeves, folks. :)

Three Good Things:

1. My mother and stepfather in South Carolina have appointments for their vaccinations tomorrow!!! I Am So Relieved.

2. I never had to use the in-home Covid test kit (photo) that I was given as part of the clinical study.

3. Hopefully the end of the Pandemic Era is near.