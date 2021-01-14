Vaccine Trial

Previous
As a participant of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial I was a lucky recipient of the actual vaccine and not the placebo. I had no major issues with side effects - just slight injection site soreness and a brief low grade fever following the second injection. With the vaccine rollout picking up the pace, I hope everyone will consider getting vaccinated as soon as you are able. North Carolina has had to open it's first 30-bed COVID field hospital in the western part of the state. The case numbers are high and hospital capacity has reached the saturation point. Roll up your sleeves, folks. :)
Three Good Things:
1. My mother and stepfather in South Carolina have appointments for their vaccinations tomorrow!!! I Am So Relieved.
2. I never had to use the in-home Covid test kit (photo) that I was given as part of the clinical study.
3. Hopefully the end of the Pandemic Era is near.
Lin ace
Well captured - Don't know when any of my family will get the shot- TN is already out (so I've heard) and my mom is afraid to go to a clinic or doctor's office right now because of all the rising numbers. I can hope for an end to this, but I really don't see it any time soon.
January 14th, 2021  
