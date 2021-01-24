This is Home...

to one of our soup kitchen regulars. It's the underside of a roadway overpass. The individual who lives here is a Gulf War vet. He is one of the nicest people you could meet, but is very quiet and has such a vibe of sadness. I was talking to our custodian, Willie, about him. Willie is a fountain of information about people on the street - having been one himself a few years ago. Willie told me where Raymond stays/lives. I went and checked it out last week, and sure enough there were signs that this was Raymond's home. That bunk bed on drainage pipes broke my heart. I got in touch with the VA Homeless Services in our area to see what they can do in the way of assistance. The person I talked with was awesome and told me he would pass along the info to a caseworker who would attempt to make contact with Raymond. But due to the pandemic they were really bogged down with Covid related issues and protocol...it might be a while before there is any follow up. I get that. At least I know Raymond is on their radar, and I'll keep checking.

I know this isn't a pretty picture, but it's a picture of reality.

Three Good Things:

1. Mecklenburg County Veterans Administration's homeless services department

2. A follow up email from the VA acknowledging our conversation

3. People who care