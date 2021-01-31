A January Morning

I woke up to the sound of sleet and cold rain hitting the bedroom window. So, I think I'll be easing into the morning in winter mode with the necessary essentials.

Three Good Things:

1. I've completed a full month of my 365 Project. It's been so much easier to keep up by not putting pressure on myself to to take the 'perfect' photo...especially since I'm not skilled enough to take a perfect photo. I hope to improve along the way, but if not, that's ok too. :)

2. I love having a photo journal of my days. It's a wonderful way to notice and appreciate some of the little things that might otherwise go unrecognized.

3. Gratitude to Barbara Paquette for the encouragement to rejoin this wonderful project after a lengthy hiatus.