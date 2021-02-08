Pandemic Basketball

Socially distanced basketball is the name of the game these days. Back in pre-pandemic days the park courts would be full of players and high energy games. At least the hoops and nets are back up. During the height of infection the Parks and Rec Department took them down. We're making progress.

Three Good Things:

1. Made 200 chicken sandwiches and potato-clam chowder lunches at the soup kitchen today.

2. Heading to the mountains tomorrow for a three day get away.

3. Taking my camera and photography books with me to brush up on forgotten technique