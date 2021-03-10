Sign up
Photo 1797
Cantina 1511
I love this place. And it was more fun than ever meeting Suzanne, Cathy, and Luna for lunch today. Life is starting to return to normal.
Three Good Things:
1. Sharing a pitcher of margaritas with friends
2. Guacamole and tortilla chips
3. Empanadas
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Peggy Sirk
ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
1805
photos
20
followers
30
following
492% complete
