Previous
Next
Cantina 1511 by peggysirk
Photo 1797

Cantina 1511

I love this place. And it was more fun than ever meeting Suzanne, Cathy, and Luna for lunch today. Life is starting to return to normal.
Three Good Things:
1. Sharing a pitcher of margaritas with friends
2. Guacamole and tortilla chips
3. Empanadas
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Peggy Sirk

ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
492% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise