Thanksgiving in March

...to celebrate the fact that we've been not only able to continue, but expand from one to two days, serving lunch at the soup kitchen during the pandemic. One year ago we closed our dining room and adjusted to a take out arrangement. We marked the occasion today with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and mixed veggies.

Three Good Things:

1. Repaired my Samsung dryer. YouTube is awesome.

2. Emotional resilience

3. Making Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches for dinner