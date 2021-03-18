Previous
Waiting for the Storm by peggysirk
Waiting for the Storm

The size and age of the trees in the neighborhood creates some anxiety when severe weather is in the forecast. The forecast has been calling for high, wind, hail, heavy rain, and possible tornadoes for this morning and afternoon. So far just gloomy skies and drizzle.
Three Good Things:
1. Starting the day off with a phone call from my sister
2. Getting next month's soup kitchen menu planned. I'll be on my own in the kitchen...(not a good thing).
3. NCAA March Madness starts tomorrow. I predict either WVU or Tennessee will take home the trophy...or maybe Baylor or Gonzaga.
Peggy Sirk

