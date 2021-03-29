Moon on a Wire

The first full moon of Spring ushers in Easter. Full disclosure - this was taken Saturday night, between clouds and rain, and the moon was actually only 99% full.

Three Good Things:

1. My patio trenching project was a success. We had close to two inches of rain this weekend with no backwash on the patio. I’m happy.

2. Will told me that my scrambled eggs were ‘restaurant quality’ and that I ‘should enter a baking competition’. High praise from a kid who doesn’t like much in the way of food. 🙂

3. A fun discussion regarding the American Revolution with Harper.

