Moon on a Wire by peggysirk
Photo 1816

Moon on a Wire

The first full moon of Spring ushers in Easter. Full disclosure - this was taken Saturday night, between clouds and rain, and the moon was actually only 99% full.
Three Good Things:
1. My patio trenching project was a success. We had close to two inches of rain this weekend with no backwash on the patio. I’m happy.
2. Will told me that my scrambled eggs were ‘restaurant quality’ and that I ‘should enter a baking competition’. High praise from a kid who doesn’t like much in the way of food. 🙂
3. A fun discussion regarding the American Revolution with Harper.
29th March 2021

Peggy Sirk

