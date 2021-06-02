Previous
The Walk by peggysirk
Photo 1881

The Walk

to the tennis courts smelled so good this morning. The gardenias are in bloom.
Three Good Things:
1. Gardenias
2. Early morning tennis
3. Crème brûlée
Peggy Sirk

