Photo 1881
The Walk
to the tennis courts smelled so good this morning. The gardenias are in bloom.
Three Good Things:
1. Gardenias
2. Early morning tennis
3. Crème brûlée
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Peggy Sirk
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
1889
photos
22
followers
30
following
