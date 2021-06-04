Previous
The Final Row by peggysirk
Photo 1883

The Final Row

This is the last row of the quilt I volunteered to make for a charity organization that’s giving them to wounded warriors on Veterans Day. After I stitch all the rows together it’s finished. And I can reclaim the living room. 🙂
Quilting and small space living is a tough mix...but it’s been a fun and meaningful project.
Three Good Things:
1. I WILL finish this quilt front tonight
2. The charity group will do the actual finishing work - batting, backing, binding...which is awesome.
3. A delicious lunch at the soup kitchen today. And lots of groceries to get folks through the weekend.
4th June 2021

Peggy Sirk

@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
515% complete

