The Final Row

This is the last row of the quilt I volunteered to make for a charity organization that’s giving them to wounded warriors on Veterans Day. After I stitch all the rows together it’s finished. And I can reclaim the living room. 🙂

Quilting and small space living is a tough mix...but it’s been a fun and meaningful project.

Three Good Things:

1. I WILL finish this quilt front tonight

2. The charity group will do the actual finishing work - batting, backing, binding...which is awesome.

3. A delicious lunch at the soup kitchen today. And lots of groceries to get folks through the weekend.

