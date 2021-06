Last Resort Photo

With no other photos taken today I was left with having to photograph dinner. It was pretty delicious. Grilled pork chops and veggies (eggplant, red peppers, and onions) with homemade polenta - made with corn fresh off the cob…which was a first for me.

Three Good Things:

1. 180 happy soup kitchen guests received $25 grocery store gift cards with their lunch today

2. An evening thunderstorm is moving this way

3. The cool side of the pillow