Sunflower in the Sunshine

It's been a perfectly beautiful Midsummer Day. I've never really understood why the ancient observation on June 24 is called Midsummer when summer is just beginning. But it is the middle of the planting season...halfway between planting and harvest. Anyway, it's been a gorgeous day to celebrate the rhythm and gifts of nature.

Three Good Things:

1. Lunch with my mom

2. Mild summer days

3. Fluffy cumulus clouds