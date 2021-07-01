Sign up
Photo 1910
Rainy Night
Thundershowers are popping up and cooling things down.
Three Good Things:
1. Rainy nights
2. Daughter Elizabeth arrived safe and sound from Atlanta before the rain moved in
3. The month of July
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Peggy Sirk
ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
523% complete
