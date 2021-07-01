Previous
Next
Rainy Night by peggysirk
Photo 1910

Rainy Night

Thundershowers are popping up and cooling things down.
Three Good Things:
1. Rainy nights
2. Daughter Elizabeth arrived safe and sound from Atlanta before the rain moved in
3. The month of July
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Peggy Sirk

ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
523% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise