Breakfast at Wimbledon by peggysirk
Photo 1917

Breakfast at Wimbledon

Spent a cozy morning watching the Wimbledon ladies semifinal matches while tropical storm Elsa brought some much needed rain.
Three Good Things:
1. Strawberries and cream
2. Summer rain
3. A lazy day of doing pretty much nothing ☺
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Peggy Sirk

Lin ace
How lovely - and sounds like a wonderful morning
July 9th, 2021  
