Photo 1917
Breakfast at Wimbledon
Spent a cozy morning watching the Wimbledon ladies semifinal matches while tropical storm Elsa brought some much needed rain.
Three Good Things:
1. Strawberries and cream
2. Summer rain
3. A lazy day of doing pretty much nothing ☺
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
1
0
Peggy Sirk
ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
1925
photos
21
followers
29
following
525% complete
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
8th July 2021 6:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Lin
ace
How lovely - and sounds like a wonderful morning
July 9th, 2021
