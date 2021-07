Raindrop

We got a much needed drenching rainfall this afternoon. Two inches according to my rain gauge.

Three Good Things:

1. Sloppy Joes and potato salad were a hit at the soup kitchen today.

2. A lunch and movie date with my grandbuddy Will tomorrow while Harper is away at camp having a wonderful time.

3. Today is National Daiquiri Day. Wish I had one to celebrate. ☺