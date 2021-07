William

Will and I had a fun afternoon doing lunch and a movie. I adore this boy. I'm using a shot from his last football game as I forgot to take a photo today. Too into just being with him. ☺

Three Good Things:

1. 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' wasn't bad. A good recommendation on Will's part.

2. Conversations with kids

3. Our fabulous painter, Chris, just brought me a gorgeous bottle of wine for recommending him to a friend.