Tiny Acorns

The White Oaks are dropping embryonic acorns all over the patio. They are the size of little peppercorns. I did some research and learned that when the trees are stressed due to cold, heat, drought, or too much rainfall, they will prematurely terminate acorn growth. Given those stress factors, I will say that the heat and drought this summer are responsible for stressing out my oak trees.

Three Good Things:

1. A decent chance of rain tomorrow

2. A great book recommendation from a friend

3. Silk pillowcases. I'm way late to the silk pillow case game. Don't know how I lived without one all these years.