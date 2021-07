Biscuits

We're getting pretty proficient at biscuit making. We cranked out two hundred biscuits in less than an hour at the soup kitchen to go with brunch egg and ham casserole and sliced fresh tomatoes.

Three Good Things:

1. Beautiful tomatoes straight from the farm

2. Catherine's homemade blueberry jam

3. Thankfully the air conditioning has been repaired at the soup kitchen. It was rather brutal last week without it. ☺