The Sun is Rising by peggysirk
Photo 1936

The Sun is Rising

...on a very hot day. And I was out at the crack of dawn to run a few errands in an attempt to beat the heat.
Three Good Things:
1. The farmers market opens at 6AM
2. Early morning yoga
3. Olympic Surfing competition/Carissa Moore #1
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Peggy Sirk

ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
530% complete

