This Smells Amazing by peggysirk
Photo 1938

This Smells Amazing

The heat has sapped my motivation. I'm taking photos of soap. But this soap really does have a gorgeous fragrance. I set it on the bathroom counter when I got home from shopping, walked back in the bathroom a while later and thought I was in a garden. ☺
Three Good Things:
1. I spent a delightful day with my mom and stepfather yesterday. Daughter Molly dropped by on her way home from work, which made it even more delightful.
2. A delicious lunch at the golf club
3. "Cooler" weather in the forecast for next week. 88°/31C is better than 100°/38C.
Peggy Sirk

