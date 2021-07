Car Concert

The guy in the car next to me was totally into the music...keeping the beat on the steering wheel and head bopping. Got a quick shot before the light changed.

Three Good Things:

1. A guest favorite of hotdogs w/chili, baked beans, and potato chips at the soup kitchen today. Lots of smiles when lunch bags were handed out.

2. No place I have to go for the rest of the day on this miserably hot afternoon

3. A good book, AC, ceiling fan, and a comfy chair