It's So Hot

...the cicadas were already loud and shrill at 8:00 this morning. I just read that the hotter the day, the louder the male cicadas screech. Their noise can reach a level of 100 decibels.

Three Good Things:

1. Plenty to do inside on a hot first day of August

2. One day closer to autumn

3. I have my menus planned for the two weeks the soup kitchen head chef is off to Colorado