Watch Your Step

Neighbors, Jim and Marlo, have been waiting for weeks to have their second floor porch repair completed. Delays are part of the renovation game these days with material and labor shortages. In the meantime, I haven't seen them enjoying morning coffee on their bedroom porch.

Three Good Things:

1. I'm all caught up on 365

2. A movie and lunch date with my grandbuddies today

3. A delightfully cooler and less humid morning for a morning walk with friend Sue