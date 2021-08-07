Just Passing By

On the drive to my mom's house there is a small stretch of isolated, semi-rural highway in Fort Mill, SC. A chapter of a well known notorious motorcycle gang/association owns a clubhouse off of that highway. In all the years I've driven by the clubhouse property, I've never seen any activity around it until today. There were club members stationed along the highway checking out passing cars (lower right photo) as members were going through the clubhouse gates. In a recent local court case, prosecutors reveled that this group is heavily involved in intimidation, extorsion, narcotics distribution, money laundering, arson, trafficking stolen goods and firearms, and prostitution. I'm not sure what was going on there today. Perhaps it was their summer BBQ get together.

Three Good Things:

1. A delightful visit with my mom and step-father

2. A very generous Saturday donation pickup for the soup kitchen from Trader Joe's this morning

3. An early morning rain shower