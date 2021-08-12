Previous
Next
Pollinator Garden by peggysirk
Photo 1950

Pollinator Garden

Planted by students at the neighborhood elementary school. Final filler for August.
A Good Thing:
1. Being caught up on 365
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Peggy Sirk

ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
539% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise